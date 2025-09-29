You Can Now Buy Stuff Directly in ChatGPT

OpenAI today announced a new Instant Checkout feature for ChatGPT, which is designed to allow ChatGPT users to buy items from Etsy and Shopify merchants without leaving the app or ChatGPT website.



ChatGPT will be able to look for items that match what the user has requested, and if the item is from Etsy or a merchant that uses Shopify, it can be purchased through ChatGPT. Products available through Instant Checkout will have a "Buy" option, with subscribers able to pay with their card on file or use other payment options.

Instant Checkout is powered by Stripe's Agentic Commerce Protocol, and it is available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free users in the United States.

Right now, the feature only supports single-item purchases, but OpenAI says that support for multi-item carts is in the works. Instant Checkout will also eventually expand to other merchants and regions. Merchants can start building integrations and can apply to support Instant Checkout.

Merchants are required to pay a small fee on completed purchases, but OpenAI claims that Instant Checkout items are not preferred in product results. When multiple merchants sell the same item, ChatGPT will factor in availability, price, quality, and whether Instant Checkout is enabled, which OpenAI says is to optimize the user experience.

Along with Instant Checkout, OpenAI is adding parental controls to ChatGPT, allowing parents to link their account with their teen's account to customize settings for an age-appropriate experience. Parents can restrict when ChatGPT can be used, turn off voice mode, disable memory, or remove image generation.

OpenAI is debuting a new system that will better recognize potential signs that a teen is thinking of harming themselves. If ChatGPT detects potential harm, a "small team" will review the situation, and if there are signs of acute distress, parents will be contacted.