You Can Get Up to 3 Months of Free Apple Music

Apple is currently offering a promotion that provides new subscribers with a three-month free trial of Apple Music, with qualified returning subscribers able to get a free two month trial.



The promotion is celebrating the release of the recent Genshin Impact album, The Shimmering Voyage Vol. 5, which is available on ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple Music‌ Classical.

‌Apple Music‌ Classical includes an exclusive multi-language track-by-track commentary that accompanies the album. The commentary is voiced by the original voice actors from the game.

Genshin Impact is an open world anime-style game that is available on iOS devices. Players control one of four interchangeable characters to complete battles, quests, and challenges for rewards. There are multiple regions to visit, each with a different musical theme built on orchestral foundations.

The free trial must be redeemed before October 31, 2025. After the trial period, ‌Apple Music‌ will renew at $10.99 per month.