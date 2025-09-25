Proton Mail iOS App Gets Major Redesign With Offline Mode
Proton has rolled out a major update to its Mail app for iOS and Android, introducing a completely rebuilt interface alongside a new offline mode that lets users read, write, and organize emails without an internet connection.
First up, the privacy-focused email service has moved the compose button from the top-right corner to the bottom of the screen for easier one-handed access. Proton also claims the updated app makes scrolling, archiving, and replying twice as fast compared to the previous version.
Meanwhile, the new offline functionality allows users to draft emails and manage their inbox while disconnected, with messages syncing automatically once connectivity returns.
The Swiss-based privacy startup says that both iOS and Android versions of Proton Mail now share 80% of their codebase, which should enable faster future updates and feature parity between platforms. Android users are also getting access to email snoozing and scheduling features, both of which were previously iOS-exclusive.
The update should appeal to existing users as well as anyone looking for an email service with end-to-end encryption and anti-tracking features that delivers an alternative experience to rival apps like Apple Mail and Gmail. A free account includes one email address and 1GB of mail storage, with paid plans offering a range of additional features. Proton Mail can be downloaded for free from the App Store. [Direct Link]
