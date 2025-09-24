Zagg Launches 'Pro Keys Connect' iPad Keyboard Case

Zagg today announced the launch of the Pro Keys Connect, a new keyboard case that's designed for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. The Pro Keys Connect is able to interface with an ‌iPad‌ using USB-C, so a Bluetooth connection is not required and pairing is automatic.



There is an integrated trackpad, plus an extra USB-C port to connect a mouse or flash drive to expand the available functionality. The trackpad supports full iPadOS gesture controls, so users can swipe, scroll, click, and navigate like they can using Apple's own Magic Keyboard.

The Pro Keys Connect offers protection for an ‌iPad‌ along with adding a keyboard, and Zagg says that it will protect an ‌iPad‌ from drops of up to 6.6 feet. There is an included adjustable kickstand to change the angle of the ‌iPad‌, and the keyboard can be detached so the accessory can be used as a case. There's also a stylus holder that works with the Apple Pencil.

The keyboard was designed with KeyLock Technology to keep keys in place, and Zagg designed a new key shape with indented, backlit keys for a more comfortable typing experience even in low light situations.

Zagg's Pro Keys Connect is compatible with the M2 and M3 ‌iPad Air‌ models, the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models, and the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ with A16 chip.

Pricing ranges from $130 to $150, and the Zagg Pro Keys Connect can be purchased starting today from the Zagg website. It will be available on Amazon starting in October.