Apple's M3 iPad Air Hits New Best-Ever Prices With Up to $185 Off

Woot today kicked off a sale on Apple products, and it includes new record low prices on Apple's M3 iPad Air models. You'll see these all-time lows by entering the code APPLEFIVE at checkout to get an additional $5 off your order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All iPads in this sale come in new condition and with a 90 day Woot limited warranty. Woot says that the extra APPLEFIVE coupon code will last through September 26 at 11:58 p.m. Central Time, but the overall Apple product sale lasts through October 8 or while supplies last.

With this sale, you can get the 11-inch M3 iPad Air (256GB) for $534.00, down from $699.00, and beating Amazon's current low price by $15. The 512GB model is also available on sale for $724.00 after you enter the coupon code, down from $899.00 and undercutting Amazon's deal by $25.

Note: Use code APPLEFIVE to see the final deal price at checkout.

Woot also has a 13-inch M3 iPad Air on sale for a new record low price this week. You can get the 512GB model for $914.00 with the APPLEFIVE coupon, down from $1,099.00, which beats Amazon's current sale by $35.

Shoppers might note that Woot has mislabeled this as an 11-inch iPad Air in the product title, but the price, product description, and model number confirm that it is the 13-inch 512GB model.

Also worth noting is the warranty on these iPads, which is a 90 day Woot limited warranty, and not the typical one year Apple warranty. If these savings aren't worth missing out on Apple's warranty to you, Amazon still has those second-best prices on nearly every M3 iPad Air model this week.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.