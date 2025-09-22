AirPods Max Get $100 Discount on Woot

Woot today has Apple's AirPods Max with USB-C for $449.00 in four colors, down from $549.00. These are in new condition on Woot, and they come with a one-year Apple limited warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors available include Purple, Orange, Blue, and Starlight. Although this isn't an all-time low price on the AirPods Max, it's been a few weeks since we last saw that discount, and Woot's is a solid second-best offer.

In other Apple deals at Woot, you can also still get 70 percent off a huge collection of Apple Watch bands right now. This includes Solo Loop options for just $14.99 and Braided Solo Loop for $29.99, with many colors to choose from on Woot's storefront.

