AirPods Max Get $100 Discount on Woot
Woot today has Apple's AirPods Max with USB-C for $449.00 in four colors, down from $549.00. These are in new condition on Woot, and they come with a one-year Apple limited warranty.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Colors available include Purple, Orange, Blue, and Starlight. Although this isn't an all-time low price on the AirPods Max, it's been a few weeks since we last saw that discount, and Woot's is a solid second-best offer.
In other Apple deals at Woot, you can also still get 70 percent off a huge collection of Apple Watch bands right now. This includes Solo Loop options for just $14.99 and Braided Solo Loop for $29.99, with many colors to choose from on Woot's storefront.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
