iPhone 17 Lineup Hands On: Air's Thinness vs Pro's Power

by

Happy iPhone 17 day! The iPhone Air and the other new ‌iPhone 17‌ models are now available in stores and in the hands of customers. We picked up the ‌iPhone Air‌, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max for a first impressions video.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Unsurprisingly, the ‌iPhone Air‌ is incredibly thin, and holding one after holding the much larger Pro models makes for a real "wow" moment. If the weight of the bigger iPhones bothers you, the Air will be a relief.

There's not too much to say about the Air other than fawning over its 5.6mm thin design. It does have the A19 Pro for performance on par with the Pro models, but it's limited to a single-lens rear camera. If you use the Ultra Wide or Telephoto lenses, you'll miss them. Apple did make some under-the-hood changes that allow the Air to support editable portrait mode photos with a single lens, and you do get the same 18-megapixel front-facing camera that the other models have.

iphone 17 pro air
Moving on to the Pro models, the 17 Pro and Pro Max feel hefty this year compared to the Air. The 17 Pro is probably the size that most people will prefer because it's a good blend of pro features, display size, and weight.

Apple made interesting color choices this year, and the bright orange Pro color stands out. We got the Pro Max in the orange shade and the Pro in the silver, and the silver is surprisingly nice. It's one of the better light silver shades that Apple has come out with. There is no titanium this year, because Apple discovered that it wasn't great for dissipating heat. We're back to aluminum, and there's a whole new vapor chamber cooling system to maximize the thermal performance of the A19 Pro chip.

iphone air thickness
You won't see it, but the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models have a little bit of water inside to direct heat away from the chip and through the aluminum casing. It's still early, but the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models don't seem to have the immediate heat issues of the 16 Pro models when doing GPU-heavy tasks.

Apple updated the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ design, and instead of a camera bump, we have a whole camera plateau. It's big, but some people might appreciate the symmetry of the new design. There's also a two-tone sort of look because most of the frame is aluminum with just a rectangle at the back made from Ceramic Shield material for wireless charging. This is the first time that Apple has used Ceramic Shield for the back of the iPhone, and it's supposed to be more durable. Apple says the front cover is Ceramic Shield 2, which is more scratch resistant than before. There's an updated anti-reflective coating as well, but it's subtle.

Battery life on the ‌iPhone Air‌ is impressive for its size, but the Pro and Pro Max have bigger gains. Battery life is six hours longer per Apple's testing, though we'll need more time to see what that means in day-to-day usage.

The new front-facing camera has a feature that lets you take landscape or portrait selfie shots without rotating the phone, which is unique. You can also record with the front and rear-facing cameras at the same time if you want to do reaction-style videos.

iphone 17 line size display
The Pro models have a 48-megapixel Telephoto lens with 4x or 8x zoom, so you can zoom in further than before. It's useful to have another focal length, and it produces nice bokeh for portrait shots.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors because we'll have more in-depth videos coming, including Camera comparisons and videos where we pit Apple's new iPhones against popular smartphones from Samsung and Google.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Buy Now), iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

Apple Says Installing iOS 26 Might Impact Battery Life

Monday September 15, 2025 10:56 am PDT by
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal. A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps. Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Read Full Article122 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Monday September 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware. With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Read Full Article67 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4: Here Are 5 New Features to Expect on Your iPhone

Tuesday September 16, 2025 11:17 am PDT by
iOS 26 was finally released on Monday, but the software train never stops, and the first developer beta of iOS 26.1 will likely be released soon. iOS 18.1 was an anomaly, as the first developer beta of that version was released in late July last year, to allow for early testing of Apple Intelligence features. The first betas of iOS 15.1, iOS 16.1, and iOS 17.1 were all released in the second ...
Read Full Article37 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 2:56 pm PDT by
It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected. Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update. Complaints There are a long...
Read Full Article568 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19. As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Read Full Article83 comments
iOS 26 Glass Feature

iOS 26: The Top 100 New Features and Changes

Tuesday September 16, 2025 12:26 pm PDT by
Apple released iOS 26 on September 15, and it's now available for all iPhone users with a compatible device. There are a lot of changes and features to learn about, so if you want a quick, easy-to-read list that outlines what's new, we've got you covered. Design Liquid Glass design that reflects light and refracts what's underneath. It's system wide, with dynamic tab bars and toolbars...
Read Full Article38 comments
new iphone lockscreen ios 26

iOS 26: All the New iPhone Lock Screen Customizations

Tuesday September 16, 2025 5:56 am PDT by
Apple has now made iOS 26 available to download on compatible iPhone models, and if you just installed the new software, Apple has made some changes and feature additions to the iPhone Lock Screen that you may want to check out. To download iOS 26 on your iPhone, go to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update, then let your device check Apple's servers for the latest software. Wait for the...
Read Full Article46 comments