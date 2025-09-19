Report: Apple Losing Talent to OpenAI

by

Apple is losing employees to OpenAI as work on the company's first hardware products ramps up, The Information reports.

open ai new typeface
OpenAI has purportedly talked to suppliers about products that resemble a smart speaker without a display, as well as glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable pin. The company is targeting late 2026 or early 2027 for the release of its first device.

OpenAI has succeeded in luring Apple employees away with lucrative compensation packages, and promises of less bureaucracy and more collaboration. It has offered stock grants that can exceed $1 million.

This year alone, OpenAI has recruited more than two dozen employees from Apple who worked on hardware, up from 10 last year. Those recruits worked on Apple's user interfaces, wearables, camera, and audio technology.

One recruit, Cyrus Daniel Irani, worked for Apple for 15 years and designed Siri's multicolored waveform introduced with the iPhone 6S. Another, Erik de Jong, was a senior executive working on Apple Watch hardware.

Interestingly, OpenAI has seen an "influx" of Apple employees reaching out independently to enquire about working there. There is particular enthusiasm to work with other former Apple employees like Jony Ive and Tang Tan, who are promising to re-create how industrial designers and hardware teams used to work together on bolder products at Apple.

Some Apple employees have reportedly been frustrated with only "incremental changes" to the products they work on and bureaucracy. Some have also been discontented at Apple's lackluster stock gains over the past year.

The report claims that Apple seems to be startled at the bleed of talented employees toward OpenAI. Last month, the company abruptly canceled an offsite meeting in China for its American and Chinese manufacturing and supply chain teams because Apple executives were worried that the meeting would keep too many people away from Cupertino for too long at a time when they needed to prevent further defections to OpenAI.

Moreover, Luxshare, the Chinese assembler of iPhones and AirPods, has been contracted to assemble at least one of OpenAI's upcoming devices. OpenAI has also apparently approached Goertek, which assembles AirPods, HomePods and Apple Watches, to supply components such as speakers.

Tags: OpenAI, The Information

Top Rated Comments

Frign Avatar
Frign
4 minutes ago at 08:57 am
The AI bubble will collapse in a few years, maybe sooner. LLMs/GPTs are overhyped for what they offer, and if you follow the research consensus is building that for any further advances towards AGI we need a new fundamental technology shift that might take many years to be discovered.

Without question AI will be part of our lives in the future, but like the dotcom-bubble, things can become severely overvalued.

For Apple, maybe they're lucky that they are 'behind'.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ronrather Avatar
ronrather
5 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Incremental Tim looked really old in the last keynote. He's getting tired re-painting Steve's old toys, and we're getting tired of buying them. Apple needs someone who is ready to make big leaps, not slow and steady creeps.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ApplePie95 Avatar
ApplePie95
9 minutes ago at 08:52 am
The « talents » we are talking about - are they the « talents » who made Intelligence so… intelligent ?

Or maybe those who made Siri so amazing ?

Or even those who chose to quit apple for Meta with the great fails we saw during their conference ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ry-guy Avatar
ry-guy
9 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Siri and Apple Watch hardware have moved nowhere in the last 5 years, so i don’t think those employees will be missed
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments