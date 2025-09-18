iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Launch Day is Near: 4 Things to Know
Apple's new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 launch this Friday, September 19, which is either today or tomorrow depending on your time zone.
As shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple has set up "Pro" and "Air" installations in front of its Apple BKC store in Mumbai, India, to promote the launch of the devices. They almost look like 3D renders in the image, but they are actually real.
Here are a few things to know about iPhone launch days:
- All of the new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods have been available to pre-order since last week, with deliveries to begin this Friday.
- Apple Store pickup is temporarily unavailable, but the option should return on launch day, and there often ends up being surprise in-store availability.
- The new iPhones and Apple Watches will be on display at Apple Stores on launch day.
- Cook and other Apple executives, such as marketing chief Greg Joswiak and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien, typically make an appearance at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City on launch day. It is unclear if Cook has traveled to India this time instead, given the image he shared, or if he is sticking with New York.
Stay tuned for our series of iPhone 17 and iPhone Air how-to articles, and much more.
Popular Stories
Update 10:06 a.m.: iOS 26 is rolling out now, though it may take a bit for all users to see it, so keep checking!
Today's the day! Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that...
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal.
A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps.
Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19.
As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.
The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware.
With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Following three months of beta testing, iOS 26 was released today, September 15. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, and it is available to install via the Settings app, under General → Software Update.
Below, we have highlighted eight new features included in iOS 26. Even more new features and changes are outlined in Apple's release notes for the update.
Some of ...
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 lineup and ultra-thin iPhone Air in stores on Friday, September 19, and the company has already shown off the new devices at its fall event, which ran with the the tagline "Awe dropping."
The iPhone 17 series brings a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a rundown of the biggest upgrades and changes:
iPhone 17
Display Changes
The iPhone...