iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Launch Day is Near: 4 Things to Know

Apple's new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 launch this Friday, September 19, which is either today or tomorrow depending on your time zone.



As shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple has set up "Pro" and "Air" installations in front of its Apple BKC store in Mumbai, India, to promote the launch of the devices. They almost look like 3D renders in the image, but they are actually real.

Here are a few things to know about iPhone launch days:

All of the new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods have been available to pre-order since last week, with deliveries to begin this Friday.

Apple Store pickup is temporarily unavailable, but the option should return on launch day, and there often ends up being surprise in-store availability.

The new iPhones and Apple Watches will be on display at Apple Stores on launch day.

Cook and other Apple executives, such as marketing chief Greg Joswiak and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien, typically make an appearance at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City on launch day. It is unclear if Cook has traveled to India this time instead, given the image he shared, or if he is sticking with New York.

Stay tuned for our series of iPhone 17 and iPhone Air how-to articles, and much more.