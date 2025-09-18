Apple Eyes Foldable iPhone Pilot Production Line in Taiwan

by

Apple has been in discussions with suppliers in Taiwan about potentially building a test production hub in the country for its rumored foldable iPhone, reports Nikkei Asia.

Apple Foldable Thumb
According to the outlet's sources, Apple is interested in building a mini pilot line that would "verify the equipment and fine-tune the parameters and manufacturing steps" for making its foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch next year.

In another step toward manufacturing independence from China, Apple's long-term plan reportedly involves replicating the pilot line in India where it plans to mass produce the new flagship smartphone and ensure a smooth rollout. The initial proposal is seemingly not without its hurdles, however. From the report:

Apple suppliers have eyed a plot of land in a northern Taiwanese city for the mooted pilot line, two of the people said, but added that the plan is not yet finalized and subject to changes. They also pointed to existing challenges in Taiwan, such as the island's limited land and labor resources for iPhone production, even for a pilot line, which would need roughly a thousand operators, they said.

Apple has told several suppliers that it expects the introduction of a foldable model to spur demand for iPhones overall, including non-foldable ones. Nikkei's sources suggest Apple is aiming to produce about 95 million iPhones in its next lineup coming in 2026 – a 10% increase in total phone shipments from 2025 – and the company believes that introducing a long-awaited folding model would help achieve that goal.

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Apple is planning to release its first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, with the device coming as part of the iPhone 18 lineup. For example, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple plans to release a foldable iPhone next year, followed by a foldable iPad in 2028.

Kuo has outlined a book-style foldable iPhone with an approximately 7.8-inch inner display and 5.5-inch outer screen, priced between $2,000 and $2,500. Apple is expected to skip Face ID authentication and instead use Touch ID integrated into the side button to save internal space in the folded design. Apple has already used side button-integrated Touch ID for the iPad Air and iPad mini, so the design choice is not unprecedented.

Camera-wise, the foldable iPhone is expected to include a dual-lens rear camera, with a front-facing camera for both folded and unfolded states, according to Kuo.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has also said he expects the device to be launched next year in the fall season.

Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Nikkei

Popular Stories

iOS 26 on iPhone Feature

Here's When iOS 26 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone [Update: Out Now!]

Monday September 15, 2025 12:00 am PDT by
Update 10:06 a.m.: iOS 26 is rolling out now, though it may take a bit for all users to see it, so keep checking! Today's the day! Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

Apple Says Installing iOS 26 Might Impact Battery Life

Monday September 15, 2025 10:56 am PDT by
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal. A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps. Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Read Full Article120 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19. As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Read Full Article83 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Monday September 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware. With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Read Full Article67 comments
iphone 17 lineup

iPhone 17 Models Launch on September 19 With These New Features

Friday September 12, 2025 7:58 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 lineup and ultra-thin iPhone Air in stores on Friday, September 19, and the company has already shown off the new devices at its fall event, which ran with the the tagline "Awe dropping." The iPhone 17 series brings a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a rundown of the biggest upgrades and changes: iPhone 17 Display Changes The iPhone...
Read Full Article17 comments
iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26 Available Now With These 8 New Features

Monday September 15, 2025 5:45 am PDT by
Following three months of beta testing, iOS 26 was released today, September 15. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, and it is available to install via the Settings app, under General → Software Update. Below, we have highlighted eight new features included in iOS 26. Even more new features and changes are outlined in Apple's release notes for the update. Some of ...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Air Boxes

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Boxes Revealed

Sunday September 14, 2025 1:36 pm PDT by
T-Mobile President Jon Freier today shared real-world photos of Apple's boxes for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 models, which launch on Friday. Image Credit: Jon Freier Apple has typically included iPhone box renders in its product environmental reports, but it did not do so for the latest models. However, Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program page does offer some images of the boxes, ...
Read Full Article74 comments

Top Rated Comments

jpf293 Avatar
jpf293
38 minutes ago at 04:23 am
Not having Face ID would be a huge mistake.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spongmincer Avatar
Spongmincer
38 minutes ago at 04:23 am

A foldable iPhone. Not gonna happen.
Oh yes it is.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crees! Avatar
crees!
41 minutes ago at 04:19 am
A foldable iPhone. Not gonna happen.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
25 minutes ago at 04:35 am
Let's goooo!

I'll finally make my return back to the Apple ecosystem once they release their foldable phone. I love my Fold 7 but so ready for Apple to put their spin on foldables.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Oohara Avatar
Oohara
23 minutes ago at 04:38 am
Betting it gets delayed, 2027 release at the very earliest.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrewxgx Avatar
andrewxgx
25 minutes ago at 04:35 am

A foldable iPhone. Not gonna happen.
of course its gonna happen
apple basically exhausted mainstream market and its looking for more and more specialized devices for (vision, watch ultra) for a little bit of growth apperance. same way you know they're going for touch macs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments