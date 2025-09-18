Apple Eyes Foldable iPhone Pilot Production Line in Taiwan

Apple has been in discussions with suppliers in Taiwan about potentially building a test production hub in the country for its rumored foldable iPhone, reports Nikkei Asia.



According to the outlet's sources, Apple is interested in building a mini pilot line that would "verify the equipment and fine-tune the parameters and manufacturing steps" for making its foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch next year.

In another step toward manufacturing independence from China, Apple's long-term plan reportedly involves replicating the pilot line in India where it plans to mass produce the new flagship smartphone and ensure a smooth rollout. The initial proposal is seemingly not without its hurdles, however. From the report:



Apple suppliers have eyed a plot of land in a northern Taiwanese city for the mooted pilot line, two of the people said, but added that the plan is not yet finalized and subject to changes. They also pointed to existing challenges in Taiwan, such as the island's limited land and labor resources for iPhone production, even for a pilot line, which would need roughly a thousand operators, they said.

Apple has told several suppliers that it expects the introduction of a foldable model to spur demand for iPhones overall, including non-foldable ones. Nikkei's sources suggest Apple is aiming to produce about 95 million iPhones in its next lineup coming in 2026 – a 10% increase in total phone shipments from 2025 – and the company believes that introducing a long-awaited folding model would help achieve that goal.

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Apple is planning to release its first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, with the device coming as part of the iPhone 18 lineup. For example, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple plans to release a foldable iPhone next year, followed by a foldable iPad in 2028.

Kuo has outlined a book-style foldable iPhone with an approximately 7.8-inch inner display and 5.5-inch outer screen, priced between $2,000 and $2,500. Apple is expected to skip Face ID authentication and instead use Touch ID integrated into the side button to save internal space in the folded design. Apple has already used side button-integrated Touch ID for the iPad Air and iPad mini, so the design choice is not unprecedented.

Camera-wise, the foldable iPhone is expected to include a dual-lens rear camera, with a front-facing camera for both folded and unfolded states, according to Kuo.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has also said he expects the device to be launched next year in the fall season.