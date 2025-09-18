Apple Promotes iPhone 17 Pro in New Ad

With the iPhone 17 models now rolling out in Australia and New Zealand, Apple has shared a new ad for the iPhone 17 Pro on its Australian YouTube channel.

The spot features a film director using an ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ to film in a range of messy conditions, with the iPhone exposed to all mud, snow, and more. The ad will likely be added to Apple's other YouTube channels tomorrow.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ has a three-lens camera system, with a trio of 48-megapixel lenses. The new Telephoto lens features 4x and 8x optical zoom options. Apple added new features designed for professional filmmakers, and in the caption of the video, Apple says that the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ has the "most cinematic camera" that Apple has ever made.