iOS 26 Liquid Glass Design Makes App Icons Look Crooked, Report Users

iOS 26's new Liquid Glass interface has been criticized for making some content illegible in certain circumstances, and now the UI design is reportedly causing another unusual visual problem for some users.

ios 26 liquid glass dark mode
Liquid Glass adds subtle glowing effects to app icons' top-left and bottom-right corners, creating a glass-like appearance with depth and parallax effects. However, as noted by Gizmodo, this design choice can produce an optical illusion that makes icons appear tilted. Users impacted by the phenomenon report feeling disoriented, with some experiencing dizziness from the perceived slanting effect.

The issue has gained attention on Reddit, with one post receiving over 3,000 upvotes. "The frame glow effect makes apps look tilted, and it's really distracting," complained one user, while another said the update made them "feel drunk."

"All of iOS 26 is an optical nightmare," added another user. "It's horrible."

The tilting effect is most pronounced when icons are set to "Dark," "Clear," or "Tinted" modes against dark or black backgrounds, while colorful wallpapers seem to help mask the illusion by drawing attention away from the refractive corners.

Apple's transparency reducing options and the "Reduce Motion" setting (Settings ➝ Accessibility ➝ Motion ➝ Reduce Motion) don't seem to help minimise the illusion, with reports indicating most users fail to see a difference. Hopefully, Apple adds a dedicated control in a future update to adjust the icon effect that's causing the issue.

Are you suffering from the Liquid Glass optical illusion? Let us know in the comments.

neuropsychguy
neuropsychguy
49 minutes ago at 04:57 am
"Are you suffering from the Liquid Glass optical illusion? Let us know in the comments."

No I'm not experiencing it or "suffering" from it.

Edit: the linked Gizmodo article has at least one inaccuracy: "To create the effect of glass and all of its reflective and shimmering properties, iOS 26 forces every icon on your iPhone home screen to have a slight glow to them in the top left and lower right corners."

That slight glow is around the icons and shifts as you tilt your phone -- it's not just the top left and lower right corners. If I tilt my phone, the glow will travel around the icons (easier to see on folders), shifting from the top/bottom/corners/sides to another location. It's a subtle effect that I think is a cool little detail.

2nd edit: I'm not saying other people are not experiencing the effect, just that I'm not. Also, while it can be thought of as an optical illusion, it's not quite a typical one. Typical optical illusions affect most to all people ('https://www.sciencefocus.com/the-human-body/the-top-ten-best-optical-illusions'). That this is only affecting a subset of people suggests it's more of an effect that is eliciting an abnormal sensory experience for certain individuals.

What's complicating the potential issue is the effect of suggestion through social pressure. What this means is that some people don't really notice the effect but when it's brought to their attention they start to and might even state, "Now I can't unsee it!" That's because what we perceive is affected by what we pay attention to and how we interpret what we perceive.

In effect, some people aren't really noticing the effect until they convince themselves or are convinced by others that it's there. That's not lying (although it's possible some people are lying about it), it's just the nature of how our brains work.

What's likely is a small subset of people experience the effect. Some others do not until someone points it out. Most in both groups should go back to not experiencing it again after some time. Our brains are excellent at adapting and normalizing (adjusting to) new experiences.

If you are experiencing this effect, give it time and it should go away. Just be glad that part of your brain is working well enough to notice something new.

3rd edit: Can we stop using things like this as a metric of anything meaningful? "The issue has gained attention on Reddit, with one post receiving over 3,000 upvotes". There's the issue of selection bias, bots, and more. It's data but unscientific and potentially useless and even misleading data.
TheMacDaddy1
TheMacDaddy1
45 minutes ago at 05:01 am
IMHO this update on the phone and more importantly the Mac is a disaster. For the first time ever I want to roll back my Mac.
unregbaron
unregbaron
48 minutes ago at 04:57 am
I had a feeling Liquid Glass would create accessibility issues... it feels like such an unnecessary way to alienate users.
mihighil
mihighil
40 minutes ago at 05:05 am
Sonoma on my mac and 18.7 on my phone, liquid glass looks weird and its change for the sake of change.
TumbleDryer
TumbleDryer
39 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Its basic design 101. The 'wonky' app icons just make everything looks messy. See through elements overlayed on text make everything illegible. The worst problems though are asymmetrical icons in circle buttons. Whoever thought using encompassing circles for ANYTHING was a good idea never went to design school. That goes for Mac Rumors profile pics too. Loads of wasted space and depending on content terrible optical alignment. Just look at all the terrible circular contact pictures in Apples contacts app. You can't fit a face into a circle without it looking terrible. Hence my very carefully crafted profile pic for MacRumors.
MacUserFella
MacUserFella
49 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Thank god it’s not just me, thought I was going insane or something
