Things 3.22 Introduces Refreshed Interface and More

Cultured Code's Things 3.22 is now available with comprehensive support for iOS 26 and Apple's other major software updates, introducing a redesigned interface and a range of enhancements.

ios 26 things 3
Things 3.22 features a complete visual refresh tailored for Liquid Glass, with an updated app icon and refined UI elements throughout. The new icon is available in four variants: Default, Dark, Tinted, and Clear.

The interface now incorporates redesigned curves for windows, to-dos, dialogs, and control elements, offering wider spacing and visual transparency in areas such as the sidebar. The release also introduces dynamic interface elements, such as glassy buttons that scale and glow in response to touch. The app's signature Magic Plus button now displays fluid-like deformation when moved.

Things gains full support for the new Windowed Apps mode in iPadOS 26. It supports the creation of new windows via both contextual menu actions—such as right-clicking a list and selecting "Open in New Window"—and through the File menu. Additionally, iPad users can now access a full system menu bar by swiping down from the top of the screen. Things has updated its menu structure accordingly to expose more powerful controls and keyboard shortcuts in this environment.

ipados 26 things 3
The widget system has also been updated. Widgets now support new appearance styles, including Dark, Tinted, and the new Clear option. With the latest release, widgets are also supported on the Vision Pro, where they can be placed freely in the user's immersive workspace.

Things 3.22 introduces quick controls on both the Mac and Apple Watch. On macOS, the app adds two Control Center toggles: New To-Do and List (with user-defined destination). These can be added to the Control Center panel or pinned directly to the menu bar for fast access. On the Apple Watch, the New To-Do control allows task creation via swipe, typing, or voice input.

Things also now supports Apple's Writing Tools framework on the Vision Pro. This allows users to edit the text in their task with options to rewrite, summarize, proofread, or reformat content.

The update also expands integration with Spotlight and Apple Shortcuts. On macOS, users can create a new to-do directly from Spotlight by typing "Create To-Do," pressing Return, and entering a title. The task will be added to the Inbox even if Things is not running. Things 3.22 is available now.

