One AirPods Pro 3 Feature Upgrade Comes With a Catch
Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 boast a range of new features and improvements that make them a tempting upgrade over previous models, but there's one enhancement that only lives up to its promise if you pair the earbuds with a new iPhone 17.
The third-generation AirPods Pro Charging Case is equipped with a U2 chip – a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that enables Precision Finding. This feature helps you locate the case using the Find My app at longer distances, in the unfortunate event that you lose or misplace your AirPods Pro 3 somewhere around you. The AirPods Pro 3 Charging Case comes with a built-in speaker, so you can also make it play a sound using Find My to more easily locate it.
Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip actually debuted in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but the chip's implementation in AirPods Pro 3 is more advanced. According to Apple, it enables a location-tracking range of up to 200 feet/60 meters, which is up to 3× longer range compared to Apple's first-generation U1 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 charging case, AirTag, and other devices.
However, Apple's claim of a 1.5x increase in the distance of Precision Finding only applies when the AirPods Pro 3 are paired with an iPhone 17 – a detail buried in its marketing footnotes.
Apple doesn't explain why the improvement doesn't apply when the earbuds are paired with older devices that also have the U2 chip. Presumably the new iPhone Air also gets the 1.5x improvement when paired with AirPods Pro 3, but Apple doesn't explicitly say so. This may highlight a small drawback of Apple's refreshed lineup: the new iPhone Air may be grouped with iPhone 17 models in terms of feature support, yet it doesn't carry the "17" name. How Apple clarifies it remains to be seen.
Note that Ultra Wideband isn't universally supported worldwide, therefore Precision Finding won't work in some countries. AirPods Pro 3 are available to pre-order now, with general availability starting on Friday, September 19, when the iPhone 17 lineup also launches.
(Thanks, Mostafa!)
