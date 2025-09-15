iPhone 17 Series Ships With iOS 26's Adaptive Power Mode Enabled by Default
The iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max have the iOS 26 Adaptive Power option enabled by default, Apple said today in a support document that explains the feature.
Adaptive Power is meant to adjust the iPhone's power draw on days when you are using more battery power than normal. It can adjust power draw, lower screen brightness by three percent, and limit background activity. It's also designed to activate Low Power mode when the iPhone's battery drops to 20 percent.
While Adaptive Power is available for the iPhone 17 models, iPhone 16 models, and the iPhone 15 Pro models, it is only turned on automatically on the iPhone 17 models. It is off by default on iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or any iPhone 16 model and want to opt in to Adaptive Power, you can do so by opening up the Settings app, tapping on Battery, tapping on Power Mode, and then toggling Adaptive Power on.
iPhone 17 users who want to turn Adaptive Power off can do so using the same steps.
Adaptive Power uses on-device intelligence, which is why it is only available on iPhones that support Apple Intelligence. Apple says that it predicts when you need extra battery life based on recent usage patterns, and it adjusts accordingly. Adaptive Power does not interfere with tasks that require maximum performance, like using the camera or playing games in Game Mode.
All of the iPhone 17 models have extended battery life, but the iPhone Air has the lowest battery life of the bunch. It can last for 27 hours when watching videos, but that can be extended to 40 hours with Apple's $99 MagSafe Battery.
Popular Stories
Update 10:06 a.m.: iOS 26 is rolling out now, though it may take a bit for all users to see it, so keep checking!
Today's the day! Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that...
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19.
As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
The latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air models are equipped with Apple's all-new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity. However, the chip has a Wi-Fi 7 bandwidth limitation.
According to FCC documents reviewed by MacRumors, the N1 chip in all of the new iPhone models supports up to 160 MHz channel bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7, short of the...
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air pre-orders began at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and many other countries today. If you have yet to place a pre-order, you might face a longer wait now, depending on your desired configuration.
As of shortly after 6 a.m. Pacific Time today, nearly all iPhone 17 Pro Max configurations on Apple's online store in the U.S. are facing ...
Apple's new Live Translation feature for AirPods will be off-limits to millions of European users when it arrives next week, with strict EU regulations likely holding back its rollout.
Apple says on its feature availability webpage that "Apple Intelligence: Live Translation with AirPods" won't be available if both the user is physically in the EU and their Apple Account region is in the EU....
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 lineup and ultra-thin iPhone Air in stores on Friday, September 19, and the company has already shown off the new devices at its fall event, which ran with the the tagline "Awe dropping."
The iPhone 17 series brings a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a rundown of the biggest upgrades and changes:
iPhone 17
Display Changes
The iPhone...
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air pre-orders began on Friday in the U.S. and many other countries. iPhone 17 Pro Max delivery estimates quickly slipped beyond the Friday, September 19 launch day for those who had yet to place an order, and now the rest of the new models have started to follow suit.
As of shortly after 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time today, select iPhone 17, ...
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries.
The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple:
Bahrain
Canada
Guam
Japan
Kuwait
Mexico
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Un...
T-Mobile President Jon Freier today shared real-world photos of Apple's boxes for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 models, which launch on Friday.
Image Credit: Jon Freier
Apple has typically included iPhone box renders in its product environmental reports, but it did not do so for the latest models. However, Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program page does offer some images of the boxes, ...