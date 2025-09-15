Roadside Assistance via Satellite Expands to Australia

Roadside Assistance via Satellite is now available in Australia, allowing Australian iPhone users to get help if their car breaks down in an area without Wi-Fi or cellular service.



According to Apple, Roadside Assistance via Satellite can be used in Australia to get help from NRMA, RACV, RACQ, RAA, RAC, RACT, and AANT.

Using the feature requires an ‌iPhone‌ 14 or later with satellite capabilities, and iOS 18.4 or later. There continues to be no charge for Apple's satellite services, though customers who use Roadside Assistance will need to pay the fee of the company that responds.

Both Australians and international travelers who visit Australia are able to use the Roadside Assistance feature.

Prior to now, Roadside Assistance via Satellite was limited to the United States and United Kingdom. Apple says that it is working to bring the functionality to additional regions.