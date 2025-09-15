AirPods Pro 3 Video Review: Is It Worth Upgrading Your AirPods Pro 2?

In the review video below, our own Dan Barbera shares his thoughts on the AirPods Pro 3, after testing them for nearly a week.



AirPods Pro 3 upgrades are more noticeable than you might think. Everything from sound quality to Active Noise Cancellation to Transparency mode are improved, and the new foam-infused silicone ear tips make for the best fit yet.

Dan said the AirPods Pro 3 deliver a more dynamic sound profile, and he found that the ear buds stay in his ears much better compared to previous AirPods Pro.

He tested the new heart rate monitoring feature on the AirPods Pro 3, and he said the results are surprisingly accurate for such a small in-ear sensor. You can wear the AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple Watch together to receive an even more accurate heart rate reading during your workouts. On your iPhone, you can also start many types of workouts in the Fitness app while wearing just your AirPods Pro 3, with no Apple Watch necessary.

Dan said Active Noise Cancellation is noticeably better compared to the AirPods Pro 2, through a combination of improved microphones and computational audio improvements. In addition, the new foam-infused ear tips provide greater passive noise isolation.

Transparency mode has also been refined, with Dan saying his voice and others sound more natural now during in-person conversations and phone calls.

Apple says AirPods Pro 3 offer up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. That is up from 6 hours with the AirPods Pro 2. Dan tested the AirPods Pro 3 on his 5-hour flight home from Apple Park last week, and he said they lasted the entire flight, and he appreciated the improved Active Noise Cancellation. More time is needed for thorough testing of battery life, but he has no complaints so far.

Here is our recap of eight new AirPods Pro 3 features and changes:

2× more active noise cancellation: Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 offer up to 2× more active noise cancellation than the AirPods Pro 2, and up to 4× more than the original AirPods Pro. In fact, the AirPods Pro 3 offer the best active noise cancellation of any in-ear wireless headphones, according to Apple. Improved sound quality: AirPods Pro 3 feature a new acoustic architecture, with next-generation Adaptive EQ, that "transforms the bass response, widens the soundstage so users hear every instrument, and brings vivid vocal clarity to higher frequencies across music, shows, and calls," according to Apple. Longer battery life per charge: Apple says AirPods Pro 3 offer up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. That is up from 6 hours with the AirPods Pro 2. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 3 charging case offers up to 24 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, whereas the AirPods Pro 2 case provides up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. Heart rate monitoring during workouts: Like the Powerbeats Pro 2, the AirPods Pro 3 feature a heart rate sensor that shines pulsating infrared light to measure light absorption in blood flow. AirPods Pro 3 users can track their heart rate and calories burned, close their Move ring, and earn awards for 50 different workout types in the Fitness app on an iPhone, with no Apple Watch required. Improved fit: Apple says AirPods Pro 3 are the "most secure and best-fitting AirPods ever." The earbuds are slightly smaller, and the external design of each ear tip was "aligned to the center of the body for increased stability." Improved water resistance: AirPods Pro 3 have IP57-rated sweat and water resistance, up from IP54 for the AirPods Pro 2. By definition, an IP57 rating means the AirPods Pro 3 could withstand temporary immersion in up to one meter of water, but Apple's marketing only promises that they "can handle the sweatiest workouts and even a sudden downpour." U2 chip: The AirPods Pro 3 charging case is equipped with Apple's second-generation U2 chip for Ultra Wideband, allowing the Precision Finding feature to work at longer distances in the Find My app. XXS ear tip option: AirPods Pro 3 come with new XXS silicone ear tips, along with the same XS, S, M, L sizes included with the AirPods Pro 2. Apple says the tips are now infused with foam for greater passive noise isolation.

AirPods Pro 3 are available to pre-order now, and they launch on Friday, September 19.

Some other media outlets and YouTube channels have shared AirPods Pro 3 reviews too.