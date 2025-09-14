AirPods Pro 3 Case Features U2 Chip With Improved 'Find My' Range

Last week, we listed eight new AirPods Pro 3 features, including a U2 chip in the charging case. The addition of the U2 chip has been receiving a lot of attention since then, so we wanted to single out its inclusion and discuss it in more detail.



Until now, Apple only referred to the U2 chip as a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, but it is no longer shying away from using a name that might remind Apple fans of the free U2 album that was infamously added to everyone's iTunes account in 2014.

Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip debuted a few years ago, in all iPhone 15 models and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The chip enables a location-tracking range of up to 200 feet/60 meters, which is up to 3× longer range compared to Apple's first-generation U1 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 charging case, AirTag, and more.

Accordingly, the main benefit of the U2 chip in the AirPods Pro 3 case is up to 3× longer range compared to the U1 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 case, so you can locate the case with the Find My app's Precision Finding feature at longer distances, in the unfortunate event that you lose or misplace your AirPods Pro 3 somewhere around you.



The long-rumored AirTag 2 is also expected to be equipped with the U2 chip.

AirPods Pro 3 are available to pre-order now, and they launch on Friday.