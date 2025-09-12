Apple Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Over eSIM Approval Issues

by

Apple has postponed the release of its new iPhone Air in China while it works with mainland authorities to resolve regulatory issues related to the device's eSIM requirement, according to the South China Morning Post.

iphone air thinness
Apple on Friday morning reportedly updated its Chinese website, replacing the original September 12 pre-order and September 19 launch schedule for the iPhone Air with the words "release information to be updated later." Meanwhile, pre-orders for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max opened as originally scheduled.

At 5.6mm thick, the iPhone Air does not have a physical SIM slot, and is limited to eSIM-only operation. That's a problem in China, since carriers have not traditionally supported eSIM for the iPhone even though it's widely used around the world.

The delay appears to have upturned Apple's earlier plans. Previously, the company had worked exclusively with China Unicom to provide eSIM support for the device, requiring customers to visit retail stores for identity verification and activation. Now Apple has said that all three state-owned telecommunications network operators – China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom – will "provide eSIM support [with] specific timing subject to regulatory approval."

Meanwhile, China Mobile posted on Weibo that it had "enabled eSIM services for mobile phones," but said details regarding the launch date "would be announced separately." The expanded carrier support suggests Apple is working to broaden the device's potential market reach once regulatory hurdles clear.

Over in the U.S., pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air are set to open later on Friday at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Related Roundup: iPhone Air
Tag: China

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Read Full Article463 comments
Awe Dropping MR Live Coverage Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, New Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3

Tuesday September 9, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Read Full Article1366 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries

Tuesday September 9, 2025 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries. The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple: Bahrain Canada Guam Japan Kuwait Mexico Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Un...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone air

Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:45 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Read Full Article326 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article59 comments
better iphone 17 lineup

Apple Lists iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Battery Capacities

Tuesday September 9, 2025 1:25 pm PDT by
Apple has confirmed the battery capacities for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models that were announced earlier today. Apple is required to publish energy labels on its iPhone product pages in the EU, and they reveal the official mAh battery capacities for the devices. Here are the battery capacities for each model, according to Apple: iPhone 17:...
Read Full Article54 comments