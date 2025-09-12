Apple Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Over eSIM Approval Issues

Apple has postponed the release of its new iPhone Air in China while it works with mainland authorities to resolve regulatory issues related to the device's eSIM requirement, according to the South China Morning Post.



Apple on Friday morning reportedly updated its Chinese website, replacing the original September 12 pre-order and September 19 launch schedule for the iPhone Air with the words "release information to be updated later." Meanwhile, pre-orders for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max opened as originally scheduled.

At 5.6mm thick, the iPhone Air does not have a physical SIM slot, and is limited to eSIM-only operation. That's a problem in China, since carriers have not traditionally supported eSIM for the iPhone even though it's widely used around the world.

The delay appears to have upturned Apple's earlier plans. Previously, the company had worked exclusively with China Unicom to provide eSIM support for the device, requiring customers to visit retail stores for identity verification and activation. Now Apple has said that all three state-owned telecommunications network operators – China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom – will "provide eSIM support [with] specific timing subject to regulatory approval."

Meanwhile, China Mobile posted on Weibo that it had "enabled eSIM services for mobile phones," but said details regarding the launch date "would be announced separately." The expanded carrier support suggests Apple is working to broaden the device's potential market reach once regulatory hurdles clear.

Over in the U.S., pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air are set to open later on Friday at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.