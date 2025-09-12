iOS 26 Adds New AirPods Pro Hearing Protection Setting in Some Countries

iOS 26 adds a new Hearing Protection setting for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 in some countries across Europe and the Middle East, such as Belgium, Czechia, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates.



Specifically, there is a new "EN 352 Protection" setting in these countries. When this setting is turned on, Apple's website says the Hearing Protection feature on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 complies with the European hearing protection standard EN 352, by limiting the maximum volume level of media playback to 82 dBA.

When a set of AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Pro 3 are paired to an iPhone, this new setting can be turned on or off in the Settings app, by tapping on your AirPods, selecting Hearing Protection, and adjusting the "EN 352 Protection" toggle switch.

It is unclear if Apple was required to introduce this setting, or added it voluntarily.

iOS 26 will be released to the general public on Monday, September 15. AirPods Pro 3 are available to pre-order now, and launch on Friday, September 19.

With the overall Hearing Protection feature, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 can help protect your hearing in loud environments, by reducing your exposure to loud sounds.

The new setting was discovered by MacRumors contributors Aaron Perris and Steve Moser.