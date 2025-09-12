Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 17 Pre-Orders

Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro pre-orders, which are expected to be available at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.



"We love that early energy," reads the Apple Store's message when visiting the U.S. website. "Almost ready for you. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you soon." Apple has been doing 5:00 a.m. pre-orders for the last several years instead of the 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time pre-orders that it used to have.

Customers in more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S., will be able to pre-order ‌‌iPhone 17‌‌ models when the store comes back online.

The iPhone 17 will be available in Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black, in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, while the iPhone Air will be available in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black, in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max come in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, and are available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. This year, there's also 2TB storage tier exclusive to the Pro Max.



The ‌‌‌iPhone 17‌‌‌ is priced starting at $799, while the ‌‌‌iPhone Air is priced starting at $999. The ‌‌‌iPhone 17 Pro‌‌‌ is priced starting at $1,099, and the ‌‌‌iPhone 17 Pro‌‌‌ Max is priced starting at $1,199. After pre-orders take place, a launch will follow on Friday, September 19.