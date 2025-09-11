Here's When iPhone 17 Pre-Orders Begin in Every Time Zone

by

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17, ‌iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are set to begin on Friday, September 12 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices set to become available for pre-order in multiple countries around the world simultaneously.

iphone 17 lineup
We've compiled pre-order times for various countries to help MacRumors readers be among the first to order. This list isn't exhaustive, so please verify the exact time for your specific location.

  • Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST
  • Australia East - 10:00 p.m. AEST
  • Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
  • Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
  • China - 8:00 p.m. CST
  • Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST
  • France - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Germany - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT
  • Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST
  • Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST
  • Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • New Zealand - midnight NZST next day
  • Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST
  • Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST
  • Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST
  • Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT
  • South Korea – 9:00 p.m. KST
  • Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST
  • UAE - 4:00 p.m GST
  • United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
  • United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT
  • United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT
  • United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
  • US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST

U.S. customers can prepare for the iPhone 17 launch using the "Get Ready" pre-order setup. This process allows you to select your iPhone model, confirm your carrier, and enter payment and shipping details in advance.

For those wanting a device on launch day, immediate pre-ordering is recommended. Supply availability is uncertain, and popular models or colors may sell out within minutes or hours.

The iPhone 17 starts at $799, while the iPhone Air begins at $999. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199. U.S. carriers are offering various discounts. Apple also provides the iPhone Upgrade Program and trade-in options to reduce costs.

Pre-orders open on September 12. The first iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro orders will be delivered to customers on Friday, September 19.

