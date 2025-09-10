You Can Now 'Get Ready' for iPhone 17 Launch With Pre-Order Setup

Following the debut of the iPhone 17, ‌iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, Apple has started letting customers prepare for pre-orders, which are set to begin on Friday, September 12 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



If you plan to buy an ‌iPhone 17‌, you can use the Apple Store app or Apple's website to choose a preferred phone, confirm your status with your carrier, add accessories, choose an AppleCare+ plan, and add a preferred payment method ahead of when pre-orders go live. Payment in full and other payment options are supported.

iPhone Upgrade Program members are able to choose their preferred ‌iPhone 17‌ model and complete pre-approval steps that include checking upgrade eligibility, securing credit lines, and confirming shipping details.

Apple has offered a "Get Ready" feature for several years now, providing customers with a streamlined way to pre-order their iPhones with the tap of a button.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 17‌ starts at $799, while the ‌iPhone Air is priced at $999. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ is available starting at $1,099, and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is available starting at $1,199.

Following the September 12 pre-orders, the ‌iPhone 17‌ models will launch on Friday, September 19.