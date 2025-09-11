MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 17 From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a brand new iPhone 17. GRID Studio's fifth anniversary coincides with Apple's ‌iPhone 17‌ launch, and GRID Studio wanted to celebrate by hosting a sale and a giveaway.



GRID Studio creates art showcasing Apple's history from old, discarded Apple products that would otherwise clutter up landfills. GRID Studio collects vintage Apple devices, disassembles them, and designs attractive wall art for Apple fans. Art pieces are available with a range of different iPhones and Apple products, so if you have a favorite device, you can likely get a collector's version from GRID Studio's website. GRID has everything from the original iPhone to the ‌iPhone‌ 13. You're not limited to iPhones, though, and GRID also offers iPads, iPods, A-series chips, the first MacBook Air, and Apple Watches.



Each GRID frame features a deconstructed Apple device with all of the components carefully laid out and labeled. There are also useful facts and relevant details about each product, along with a Steve Jobs quote. Most frames are around 11 inches by 16 inches, with some smaller square versions also available.



For its anniversary, GRID Studio is offering 20 percent off all purchases with the promo code GRID5, and the sale will last from September 10 to September 17. There are also some special deals available with even lower prices.

The GRID 1 that features Apple's iconic first ‌iPhone‌ from 2007 is priced at $299, which is $100 off of the original $399 price. The GRID 4S that features the 2011 ‌iPhone‌ 4s is just $99. All other products without special deals are available at a discount with the sitewide promo code.



