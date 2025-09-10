watchOS 26 Adds Four New Apple Watch Faces

When Apple previewed watchOS 26 in June at WWDC, the company didn't reveal any new watch faces, but now we know Apple was just holding them back to show off with the new Apple Watch models that it unveiled on Tuesday.



During its "Awe dropping" event, Apple also dropped the release candidate of watchOS 26. As it turns out, there are four new watch faces included in the upcoming update, some of which you may have already seen adorning the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

According to Apple's release notes, they are as follows:

Exactograph is a modern re-imagination of a traditional regulator watch which separates out hours, minutes, and seconds for more precise timekeeping

is a modern re-imagination of a traditional regulator watch which separates out hours, minutes, and seconds for more precise timekeeping

uses Liquid Glass numerals that refract a fluid orb of color that responds to your wrist movements

acts as a live compass that shows where you are in relation to saved locations in Maps or points of interest (Available on Apple Watch Ultra)

These faces are coming to older models too. Waypoint is exclusive to Apple Watch Ultra models, adding to the two existing Ultra faces called Wayfinder and Modular Ultra.

Meanwhile, Hermès Faubourg Party – as the name suggests – is limited to Hermès models.

That leaves Exactograph and Flow, both of which will be available to all Apple Watch models that support watchOS 26. As a reminder, the existing Photos face has also been enhanced by a new design with Liquid Glass, elevating numerals so more of your photos are visible. Apple says the watch faces can be explored more easily thanks to a redesigned watch face gallery, where faces are grouped into collections.

watchOS 26 will roll out to all users on Monday, September 15.