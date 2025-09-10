Apple's New-Look AirPods Lineup After AirPods Pro 2 Discontinued
Apple announced third-generation AirPods Pro on Tuesday at its "Awe dropping" event, and the company has discontinued AirPods Pro 2 to make room for them in its new-look lineup.
Here's how Apple's AirPods offering looks like now:
- AirPods 4 – $129
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation – $179
- AirPods Pro 3 – $249
- AirPods Max – $549
AirPods Pro 3 have the same $249 price tag as the previous generation model, so users will be getting several new features and enhancements for the same outlay.
These include up to 2x better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC on a single charge, a new design, built-in heart rate sensing, foam-infused ear tips, Live Translation, and more.
Apple has started accepting pre-orders for AirPods Pro 3. The new devices will be delivered to customers starting on Friday, September 19. Will you be getting a pair? Let us know in the comments.
