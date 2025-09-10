Apple 'Repair Assistant' Mac Tool Coming to macOS Tahoe

Apple is expanding its Repair Assistant calibration software to Mac computers with the upcoming macOS Tahoe 26 release, following its rollout to iPhone and iPad last year.



On iPhone, the tool helps calibrate replacement parts including back glass, battery, display, TrueDepth camera, and rear camera components. On Mac, Repair Assistant will enable Touch ID and Lid Angle sensors to be reused after Display or Logic Board repairs on select models. Touch ID sensors will use Activation Lock for protection.

macOS Tahoe and Apple silicon are required by the utility. Users can access Repair Assistant through System Settings ➝ General ➝ About, where a "Parts & Service" section appears after recognized repairs.

Apple plans to make genuine Mac parts available to independent repair professionals through MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop later this year. The update supports the company's Self Service Repair program by allowing previously replaced, uncalibrated parts to meet Apple's reliability standards.

Apple says macOS Tahoe will officially launch on September 15.