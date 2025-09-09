Apple Discontinues These Three Apple Watch Models

Following the announcement of the new Apple Watch lineup today, Apple discontinued all of the Apple Watch models previously on sale.



Apple typically retires prior models with the release of their successors, and with three new models this year, the entire previous lineup has been discontinued; the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are no longer available.

Apple introduced the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 2 back in September 2022, featuring the S8 chip and a new nylon composite case back. The ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ joined the lineup in September 2023, and received a new black color option in September 2024. The device gained the S9 chip, brighter displays, and a new "double tap" gesture using the index finger and thumb. The Apple Watch Series 10 debuted in September 2024, touting a refreshed design with a thinner casing, brighter wide-angle displays with a wider aspect ratio and a faster refresh rate, sleep apnea detection, and new finishes.

With the discontinuation of the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌, Apple's smartwatch lineup now consists of the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.