Firefox 'Shake to Summarize' Webpage Feature Uses Apple Intelligence
Firefox for iOS 26 will get a new "Shake to Summarize" feature that generates an AI summary of a webpage when iPhone users shake their device. The feature uses the on-device language models that power Apple Intelligence, but it isn't limited to iPhone 15 Pro and newer.
On older devices that don't support Apple Intelligence, the feature defaults to Mozilla's cloud-based AI, which creates a summary and then sends it back to iPhone. Here's how it works:
- Shake your device.
- Tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar.
- Or, from the menu, tap the three dots, then tap Summarize Page.
The announcement makes Firefox one of the first major third-party apps to integrate with Apple Intelligence. The feature can be disabled to avoid unintended summaries, and it only works on webpages containing up to 5,000 words.
Firefox says Shake to Summarize starts rolling out this week in the U.S. for English-language users, with more languages and regions to follow.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved.
In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...
Apple will be holding its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar pattern, the iPhone 17 series should be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The release date for the devices should be one week later, on Fr...
Just ahead of Apple unveiling the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, it appears that battery capacities for the devices have surfaced in a Chinese regulatory database.
The table below lists the alleged battery capacities for each model, which were shared in a post on X today by an account known as ShrimpApplePro.
The database suggests that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro...