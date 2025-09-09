Firefox 'Shake to Summarize' Webpage Feature Uses Apple Intelligence

by

Firefox for iOS 26 will get a new "Shake to Summarize" feature that generates an AI summary of a webpage when iPhone users shake their device. The feature uses the on-device language models that power Apple Intelligence, but it isn't limited to iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

shake to summarize fire fox summaries
On older devices that don't support Apple Intelligence, the feature defaults to Mozilla's cloud-based AI, which creates a summary and then sends it back to iPhone. Here's how it works:

  • Shake your device.
  • Tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar.
  • Or, from the menu, tap the three dots, then tap Summarize Page.

The announcement makes Firefox one of the first major third-party apps to integrate with Apple Intelligence. The feature can be disabled to avoid unintended summaries, and it only works on webpages containing up to 5,000 words.

Firefox says Shake to Summarize starts rolling out this week in the U.S. for English-language users, with more languages and regions to follow.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Firefox for iOS

Top Rated Comments

npmacuser5 Avatar
npmacuser5
50 minutes ago at 08:10 am
Enough with the stuff popping up by accidental actions. The touched too long, too short, double touched, etc. AI adding to my calendar event. Very annoying. If I need a new Calendar event, more than capable to add it. If I fail to add a calendar event, a life lesson learned will happen. Apple intelligence label today Apple Annoyance.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darmok N Jalad Avatar
Darmok N Jalad
46 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Using AI to summarize articles that were probably written by AI in the first place? Sign me up.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mindctrl Avatar
mindctrl
58 minutes ago at 08:02 am
I can see it now. Confused and lazy person is frustrated by having to read a few paragraphs, shakes phone at the sky, gets a two sentence summary for their efforts.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
57 minutes ago at 08:04 am
How can we make something into yet another unspecified gesture instead of a simple button?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Line_Noise Avatar
Line_Noise
51 minutes ago at 08:10 am
When can we get a browser that strips out generated content from the experience rather than inserting it?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
44 minutes ago at 08:17 am
i love shake to undo. imo it’s confusing for developers to use shake for anything else.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments