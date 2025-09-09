Firefox 'Shake to Summarize' Webpage Feature Uses Apple Intelligence

Firefox for iOS 26 will get a new "Shake to Summarize" feature that generates an AI summary of a webpage when iPhone users shake their device. The feature uses the on-device language models that power Apple Intelligence, but it isn't limited to iPhone 15 Pro and newer.



On older devices that don't support Apple Intelligence, the feature defaults to Mozilla's cloud-based AI, which creates a summary and then sends it back to iPhone. Here's how it works:

Shake your device.

Tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar.

Or, from the menu, tap the three dots, then tap Summarize Page.

The announcement makes Firefox one of the first major third-party apps to integrate with Apple Intelligence. The feature can be disabled to avoid unintended summaries, and it only works on webpages containing up to 5,000 words.

Firefox says Shake to Summarize starts rolling out this week in the U.S. for English-language users, with more languages and regions to follow.