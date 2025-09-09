AirPods Pro 3 Likely Available to Order Today According to Best Buy

Just hours ahead of Apple's special event, Best Buy has seemingly suggested that AirPods Pro 3 will be available to order starting today.

AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Tracking Feature
Best Buy's website is already offering My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members in the U.S. a $20 discount on AirPods Pro 3, before they are even announced by Apple. The offer will be valid starting September 9, which suggests the AirPods Pro 3 will be unveiled at Apple's event and made available to order immediately afterwards.

MacRumors has confirmed the offer page exists, after it was shared on Reddit. The page does not reveal any AirPods Pro 3 features or pricing information.

Best Buy AirPods Pro 3
AirPods Pro 3 were already expected to debut today, and this serves as additional evidence.

AirPods Pro 3 are rumored to feature a heart rate monitoring feature, which was already introduced on the Powerbeats Pro 2 earlier this year. Other expectations include design changes for an improved fit in the ear, and a smaller charging case.

