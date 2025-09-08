Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/Month for Your First Year

by

Disney recently introduced a new promotion on its streaming service, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99 per month for your first year. This offer represents a savings of over 39 percent on the bundle, and after your first year ends it will return to the then-current monthly price unless cancelled.

disney plus new blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Disney+. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the deal, head to the promotion landing page on the Disney+ website and click on the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited bundle option. This offer is valid only for new and eligible returning subscribers.

39% OFF
Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Bundle for $29.99/Month

Additionally, you can save on the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited Premium Bundle, which is the ad-free option for Disney+ and Hulu. This is priced at $38.99 per month for your first year, down from $44.99 per month.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article75 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro's Biggest Design Mystery is Finally Solved

Friday September 5, 2025 9:33 am PDT by
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved. In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...
Read Full Article119 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Release Date and Pre-Orders

Sunday September 7, 2025 3:15 pm PDT by
Apple will be holding its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar pattern, the iPhone 17 series should be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The release date for the devices should be one week later, on Fr...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Battery Life Feature

iOS 26's New Battery Life Mode is Limited to These iPhone Models

Wednesday September 3, 2025 1:19 pm PDT by
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode. Apple says Adaptive Power Mode can make "performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness, allowing some activities to "take longer," and automatically turning on Low Power Mode when the iPhone's remaining battery life...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Alex_nowhere Avatar
Alex_nowhere
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Must be another paid advertisement masquerading as an article. Pass!!! I ain’t paying this much a month for sub grade contents
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
firstcitazen Avatar
firstcitazen
15 minutes ago at 11:15 am

Back to Cable bundles and prices. Sigh.
I just stopped watching, Amazing what other things that money can do when put to good use
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
23 minutes ago at 11:07 am
I wish they would stop forcing ESPN down our throats. For a long time Disney had an insane carriage agreement where cable subscribers were basically subsidizing ESPN, but now that cable has collapsed, they’re trying to force it into their streaming bundles. The rest of us should not be forced to subsidize sports.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siriuset Avatar
siriuset
22 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Back to Cable bundles and prices. Sigh.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aries81 Avatar
aries81
17 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Doubt anyone is going to jump on that if there’s ads.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aleco Avatar
Aleco
16 minutes ago at 11:15 am
It’s such a shame to me that cable companies never got the shake up like MNO/MVNO. Instead, we’re forced to pay ridiculous subscription fees per month, willingly watch ads, and have to subscribe to 10 different things to get the same level of content.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments