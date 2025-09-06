Apple Card Offering New Uber and Uber Eats Bonus

Now through September 30, you can get 5% Daily Cash when you use the Apple Card via Apple Pay for purchases across the Uber and Uber Eats apps and websites.



5% Daily Cash is limited to $500 in combined Uber and Uber Eats purchases, meaning that the maximum cash back that you can receive from this offer is $25.

Ordinarily, the Apple Card offers 3% Daily Cash for Uber and Uber Eats purchases.

Apple's credit card is available in the U.S. only.