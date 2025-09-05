Beats x JENNIE: Limited-Edition Solo 4 Headphones Now Available

by

Beats Solo 4 – JENNIE Special Edition are now available to order on Apple.com. The headphones can also be purchased at select Apple Store locations.

Beats Solo 4 JENNIE
Apple teamed up with K-pop star Jennie Kim on the custom headphones, which feature a Ruby Red finish, two attachable red bows, and a color-matched carrying case. In addition, one of the ear cushions has symbols inspired by her.

The headphones are available in the U.S., U.K., China, Japan, and South Korea, and at the following Apple Store locations, for a limited time:

  • Apple The Grove — Los Angeles
  • Apple Fifth Avenue — New York City
  • Apple Jing'an — Shanghai
  • Apple Omotesando — Tokyo
  • Apple Myeongdong — Seoul

In the U.S., pricing is set at $199.99, which is the same price as regular Beats Solo 4. Only the extra design elements are new, with tech specs and features unchanged.


Beats frequently releases limited-edition products in collaboration with musicians, artists, athletes, and other high-profile individuals.

Beats Solo 4 were introduced in April 2024.

