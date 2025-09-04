Aqara Unveils HomeKit-Compatible Doorbell Camera G400 and Matter Hub M200
Smart home accessory company Aqara today announced several new HomeKit and Matter-compatible products, including the Doorbell Camera G400, the Hub M200, and a selection of plugs and accessories for the European and UK markets.
The Doorbell Camera G400 is a wired camera with a 2K sensor and head-to-toe coverage for people approaching a door. It integrates with HomeKit and supports HomeKit Secure Video for secure iCloud-based storage and facial recognition capabilities.
The Hub M200 is a multi-function hub that works as a Matter Controller, Thread Border Router, and 360-degree IR blaster, and a Matter bridge for Aqara Zigbee devices. With Matter, it is compatible with HomeKit, and it can integrate more than 50 types of Matter devices and other accessories.
For the EU and UK markets, Aqara is debuting the Radiator Thermostat W600 and the Wall Outlet H2 UK. The W600 offers Thread and Zigbee support with broader valve compatibility, while the outlet features an integrated fast charging USB-C port. There's also the Outdoor Plug H2 EU with IP44 water and dust resistance.
Aqara is also showing off two other home security prototype devices, including the M410 Matter hub and the battery-powered Camera G510 with a 2.5K resolution, 10,400mAh battery, and a built-in solar panel.
More information on Aqara's new products can be found on the Aqara website.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.
The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas.
Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial
The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive.
If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices.
Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac:
Model
Starting Price
Model
Starting Price
Change
iPhone 16
$799
iPhone 17
...
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs.
We expect iOS 18.7 to be released in September, alongside iOS 26. The update will likely include fixes for security vulnerabilities, but little else.
iOS 18.7 will be one of the final updates ever released for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,...
A new survey has found that nearly seven in ten iPhone owners in the United States plan to upgrade to an iPhone 17 model, signaling strong demand ahead of Apple's expected unveiling of the devices at its September 9 keynote.
Smartphone price comparison platform SellCell surveyed over 2,000 U.S.-based iPhone users in August to assess upgrade interest and brand loyalty before Apple's event....