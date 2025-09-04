Aqara Unveils HomeKit-Compatible Doorbell Camera G400 and Matter Hub M200

Smart home accessory company Aqara today announced several new HomeKit and Matter-compatible products, including the Doorbell Camera G400, the Hub M200, and a selection of plugs and accessories for the European and UK markets.



The Doorbell Camera G400 is a wired camera with a 2K sensor and head-to-toe coverage for people approaching a door. It integrates with ‌HomeKit‌ and supports HomeKit Secure Video for secure iCloud-based storage and facial recognition capabilities.

The Hub M200 is a multi-function hub that works as a Matter Controller, Thread Border Router, and 360-degree IR blaster, and a Matter bridge for Aqara Zigbee devices. With Matter, it is compatible with ‌HomeKit‌, and it can integrate more than 50 types of Matter devices and other accessories.

For the EU and UK markets, Aqara is debuting the Radiator Thermostat W600 and the Wall Outlet H2 UK. The W600 offers Thread and Zigbee support with broader valve compatibility, while the outlet features an integrated fast charging USB-C port. There's also the Outdoor Plug H2 EU with IP44 water and dust resistance.

Aqara is also showing off two other home security prototype devices, including the M410 Matter hub and the battery-powered Camera G510 with a 2.5K resolution, 10,400mAh battery, and a built-in solar panel.

More information on Aqara's new products can be found on the Aqara website.