Ecobee's Smart Security System Now Works With Home App and Siri

Ecobee this week announced that its Smart Security home monitoring system now works with Apple's Home app, across devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



This integration allows you to view and change modes (Stay, Away, and Disarm) directly from an Ecobee smart thermostat's tile in the Home app, or by using Siri voice commands on an iPhone or iPad. You can also create HomeKit automations (such as "arm at 10 PM, disarm at 7 AM"), and receive push notifications for mode changes.

Ecobee's Smart Thermostat Premium can act as a security hub, eliminating the need to buy a standalone home security device. The thermostat can be paired with Ecobee's cameras and sensors, providing you with alerts for unexpected motion and entry, reminders to arm your home, smoke alarm detection, and more. In the U.S., Ecobee's Smart Security plan costs $5 per month, or $10 per month with 24/7 professional monitoring.

Ecobee's smart thermostats already worked with Apple's Home app for non-security features.