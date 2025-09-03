Astropad's 'Fresh Coat' Screen Protector Cuts iPhone Reflections by 75% Without Color Loss

Astropad today announced the launch of Fresh Coat, a new anti-reflective screen protector that's designed to make the iPhone easier to see outdoors and under bright lights.
Fresh Coat is a glass screen protector that cuts down on up to 75 percent of reflections while preserving color accuracy.
We were able to try out Fresh Coat ahead of launch, and can confirm that it does indeed cut down on reflections without impacting the iPhone's color or display visibility, with no sign of haze. Astropad includes a tray that ensures a precise alignment and makes applying the screen protector foolproof, and it comes with an app clip that walks you through the installation process.
Astropad uses a five-layer system for Fresh Coat, including a flexible bonding layer to cushion drops, a dust barrier to protect from debris, "armorine" tempered glass for screen protection, an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, and finally, the anti-reflective coating. The entire package is 0.6mm thick.
The same type of anti-reflective technology is rumored to be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro models, and now the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro can get it too. Fresh Coat will also benefit the iPhone 17 models, providing extra reflection reduction. In fact, Astropad says that standard screen protectors will cancel out Apple's antireflective coating, but Fresh Coat will preserve it.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.
The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas.
Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial
The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive.
If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices.
Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac:
Model
Starting Price
Model
Starting Price
Change
iPhone 16
$799
iPhone 17
...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple and Samsung have reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi in India for an ad campaign that directly compares the rivals' devices to Xiaomi's products. The two companies have threatened the Chinese vendor with legal action, calling the ads "disparaging."
Ads have appeared in local print media and on social media that take pot shots at the competitors' premium offerings. One...
Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs.
We expect iOS 18.7 to be released in September, alongside iOS 26. The update will likely include fixes for security vulnerabilities, but little else.
iOS 18.7 will be one of the final updates ever released for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.