Apple Seeds Ninth watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 Developer Betas
Apple today provided developers with the ninth betas of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 for testing purposes, with the betas coming one week after the seventh betas were released.
The software updates can be downloaded through the Settings app on each device. A developer account is required.
watchOS 26 and tvOS 26 adopt new Liquid Glass design changes inspired by visionOS, much like iOS 26 and macOS 26. watchOS has a new AI-powered Workout Buddy for motivation and the Smart Stack incorporates more personal context for better suggestions. There's also a new Notes app and support for Live Translation.
tvOS 26 supports karaoke using an iPhone as a microphone, improvements for using AirPlay speakers with a TV, new Aerial screen savers, and support for quicker logins to apps at setup thanks to Apple Account syncing.
visionOS 26 adds support for spatial widgets that can be placed anywhere in the space around you, along with refinements to make personas more lifelike and support for shared spatial experiences between two Vision Pro users.
The visionOS 26 beta is limited to developers, but developers and public beta testers can download watchOS 26 and tvOS 26. The updates will launch this fall.
