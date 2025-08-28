Get a Free Month of Apple Arcade From Halfbrick
Halfbrick, the developer behind popular titles like Fruit Ninja, teamed up with Apple to offer free Apple Arcade promo codes, and there's still time to take advantage of the deal.
Both new and returning subscribers can sign up on the Halfbrick website to get a free one-month Apple Arcade trial. New subscribers can pair the free month with Apple's 30-day trial option, for a total of two free months. As long as it's been more than 30 days since you last tried Apple Arcade, returning subscribers can also get a free month.
The Apple Arcade promo codes are available in the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, Germany, Japan, Philippines, Brazil, and Mexico.
Apple Arcade is normally $6.99 per month for the whole family, and there are hundreds of Apple Arcade titles you can try. Apple Arcade games have no in-app purchases or ads, which is ideal for kids.
Halfbrick is offering the free Apple Arcade codes to promote a Bluey-themed Fruit Ninja crossover event that's been going on this summer. Fruit Ninja Classic+ users can get special in-game prizes like Bluey wands, power ups, and dojos, with the last Bluey event wrapping up this week.
