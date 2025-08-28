AirPods Pro 3 Coming Soon With Smaller Case and Capacitive Button

The AirPods Pro 3 will feature a slightly smaller charging case and a capacitive pairing button, according to the leaker known as Majin Bu.



Citing discussions with a prominent accessory manufacturer, the leaker says that the charging case of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ could be slightly smaller than that of the current model, but will otherwise will be "almost identical" with no major changes. Other reports similarly indicate that the charging case may be marginally smaller.

The rear pairing button is to be removed and replaced with a capacitive button on the front of the case, just like the AirPods 4. As a result, accessory makers no longer need to make allowances for the physical rear pairing button. Additional functionality for the new capacitive button, such as playback controls, is also possible. The lanyard loop continues to be present.

Majin By says that the launch of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ is imminent, with announcement likely at Apple's September "Awe Dropping" event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reiterated that the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are still expected to launch this year.