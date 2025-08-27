Apple Music Radio Stations Now Available via TuneIn

Apple Music's six radio stations will be available outside the ‌Apple Music‌ app for the first time via TuneIn, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Starting today, ‌Apple Music‌ 1, ‌Apple Music‌ Hits, ‌Apple Music‌ Country, Apple Música Uno, ‌Apple Music‌ Club, and ‌Apple Music‌ Chill will be available to TuneIn's 75 million monthly active users. The stations continue to feature no commercials. A link inside the TuneIn app and on its website directs users to ‌Apple Music‌.

TuneIn is a cross-platform internet-based radio service that lets users stream live radio stations, music channels, news, sports, and podcasts from around the world through a single app or its website. Apple reportedly approached TuneIn about the partnership toward the end of last year.

Your soundtrack on TuneIn just got bigger. Apple Music Radio is here! Hear Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, Apple Music Country, Apple Música Uno, and more. All stations free & ad-free, no Premium subscription required. : https://t.co/0ZI4H8uZij pic.twitter.com/DcOeVte8vv — TuneIn (@tunein) August 27, 2025

In an effort to combat Spotify, Apple apparently aims to convert ‌Apple Music‌ radio listeners into paying subscribers. Unlike Spotify, ‌Apple Music‌ has no ad-supported function, leaving it with few methods to entice users beyond free trials.

‌Apple Music‌'s share of digital music subscribers in the United States reportedly fell from 30% in 2020 to 25% at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, Spotify's share increased from 31% to 37% over the same period. ‌Apple Music‌'s global marketshare has fallen from 16% to 12%.

Back in 2019, TuneIn announced a collaboration with Apple to bring TuneIn's more than 100,000 global radio stations to ‌Apple Music‌.