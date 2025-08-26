Spotify Launches In-App Direct Messaging for Music Sharing
Spotify is rolling out a new direct messaging feature that allows users to share music, podcast, and audiobook recommendations directly within the app. Messages is launching this week in select markets for Free and Premium users aged 16 and older.
The feature integrates into Spotify's existing sharing functionality - tap the share icon while listening to content in the Now Playing view and select a friend to message. Recipients can accept or reject message requests, and they can respond in kind with text and emoji reactions.
Messages are limited to one-on-one conversations between users who have previously interacted through Spotify features like Jams, Blends, or Collaborative Playlists, or those who share a Family or Duo plan. All shared content is stored in a Messages inbox accessible through your profile picture.
Spotify says conversations that take place over Messages are protected with industry-standard encryption and subject to the platform's existing content moderation policies.
The feature isn't meant as a replacement for sharing Spotify content over Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and the like – the company wants users to continue using these social media integrations, with Messages on Spotify designed to complement them.
It's the second new Spotify feature to launch in as many weeks, following the introduction of a mixing feature that allows Premium subscribers to create seamless transitions between playlist tracks.
