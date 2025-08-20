Spotify Debuts Playlist Mixing Tool Ahead of Apple Music AutoMix

Apple Music is getting a new Automix feature when iOS 26 is released next month, and in a strategic counter-punch, Spotify has now launched its own mixing feature, allowing Premium subscribers to create seamless transitions between playlist tracks.



Users can access the new functionality, which is still in beta, by opening any playlist and selecting "Mix" from the toolbar. An "Auto" option provides instant blending, or you can try manually customizing the mix to fit your style.

When customizing, you can select presets like "Fade" or "Rise," then adjust specific settings to fine-tune volume, EQ, and effect curves (the app displays waveform and beat data to help you identify the optimal transition points).

The key and beats per minute are also shown for each track whenever Mix is tapped. As you'd expect, the feature works best with music that shares similar tempos and keys, so expect lots of mixed house and techno playlists on the streaming platform.

Apple's similar upcoming feature in its stock Music app differs slightly from Spotify's implementation – it creates DJ-style transitions automatically across the entire music library, whereas Spotify is focusing here on playlist-specific customization.

If you prefer more control over transitions, Spotify's approach is likely to be the more appealing option. Playlists you mix can also be shared with other Premium users and toggled on or off at any time. If you're a Premium subscriber and you're not seeing the option, make sure to update your Spotify app.