Get the iPad Mini 7 for $399 at Amazon This Week ($100 Off)

Amazon this week is providing low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Colors on sale at this price include Purple, Space Gray, and Blue.

Compared to past sales, this is about $20 higher than the all-time low price and a solid second-best option, considering we haven't seen that record low price return since Prime Day. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00, which is another $100 discount and available in multiple colors.

Deals on the cellular models are a bit more sparse, but you can get the 128GB cellular iPad mini 7 for $549.00, down from $649.00, which is another second-best price on this tablet. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.