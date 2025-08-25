Amazon Has Low Prices on Apple Pencil Pro ($99) and AirTag 4-Pack ($69.99)

Today we're tracking an all-time low price for the Apple Pencil Pro and a solid deal on the AirTag 4-Pack at Amazon. Neither deal requires a coupon code this time around, as both have been applied automatically by Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirTag 4-Pack, you can get this accessory for $69.99, down from $99.00. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the accessory since last month's Prime Day, and you can find the 1-Pack on sale as well on Amazon, available for $22.99, down from $29.00.

Secondly, Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro on sale for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it has an estimated delivery date of August 30 through September 2 as of writing.

