Apple Stops Signing iOS 18.6, Downgrading No Longer an Option
Apple is no longer signing iOS 18.6, making downgrades from iOS 18.6.2 or iOS 18.6.1 to iOS 18.6 impossible. iOS 18.6.1 was released a little over a week ago, swiftly followed by iOS 18.6.2 on Wednesday.
Apple often stops signing an older version of iOS, usually within a week or two after a new version is released. When an update is no longer signed, it can't be installed on an iPhone due to a server-side software verification check.
By no longer signing a software version, Apple ensures that customers have the latest security improvements and are not vulnerable to known attacks.
Apple's iOS 18.6.1 update re-enables blood oxygen monitoring in the United States for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 running watchOS 11.6.1, which was released concurrently. That was quickly followed by iOS 18.6.2, providing important security fixes.
