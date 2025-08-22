Apple Pay Supporting U.S. National Parks — Here's How You Can Help

Now through August 29, Apple will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made in the U.S. using Apple Pay on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store, up to a maximum of $1 million.



Apple has supported the National Park Foundation with this annual charitable initiative since 2017.

The non-profit organization "generates private support and builds strategic partnerships to protect and enhance America's national parks for present and future generations."

Apple celebrates U.S. national parks every August with special content across Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, and other apps. In addition, on August 24, Apple Watch users can unlock a special national parks award in the Fitness app by recording a workout of 20 minutes or more with any app that adds workouts to the Health app.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a national parks enthusiast. In 2022, he said the parks provide a "sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire," and he emphasized that they are "well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come."