National Parks Apple Watch Activity Challenge Launching August 24

Apple will host its annual National Parks Apple Watch activity challenge on Sunday, August 24. The event is designed to celebrate national parks across the United States.



Apple Watch owners can earn an Apple Watch activity award by doing a workout that lasts for 20 minutes or more on August 24, 2025.

Like all of the Apple Watch activity challenges, earning the award will provide users with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Along with a new Apple Watch challenge, Apple typically offers other national parks-themed content in August, including an Apple Pay donation program, Apple TV+ content, Apple Music songs, books, podcasts, and more.