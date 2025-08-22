Apple One Just Became More Valuable Than Ever

Apple One allows you to subscribe to a bundle of up to six of Apple's services for a discounted all-in-one monthly price, and its value just went up in an artificial way.



The reason why Apple One just became more valuable is because Apple TV+ received a price increase this week in the U.S. and select other countries. In the U.S., for example, the cost of the service increased from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month. However, Apple One plans with Apple TV+ did not receive any corresponding price increases.

There are three Apple One tiers, all with Apple TV+ included:

Individual ($19.95/month): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ (50GB)

Family ($25.95/month): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ (200GB)

Premier ($37.95/month): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+ (2TB)

All in all, you can now potentially save even more money by switching to Apple One as opposed to paying for Apple TV+ and other services separately.

Alternatively, you can switch to the annual Apple TV+ subscription, which also avoided a price increase. In the U.S., that plan remains available for $99 per year.

Many streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max offer annual plans at a discount compared to paying for 12 months individually, although it is worth keeping in mind that there is an opportunity cost to paying in full upfront.

This is a win-win situation for Apple, which gains an instant revenue boost from customers who stick with the monthly Apple TV+ plan, while boosting the appeal of its Apple One and annual Apple TV+ plans with a higher spend or longer commitment.