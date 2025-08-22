Add $25 to Apple Account Balance, Get 2 Months Free Apple Music

Apple has an upcoming promotion that gives users up to two months of free Apple Music when they add funds to their Apple Account balance, according to code found by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.



The offer will provide two months of free Apple Music for new subscribers and one month for qualified returning subscribers when adding $25 or more to an Apple Account balance. Users receive a bonus code immediately after adding the required amount.

The promotion is set to run through March 16, 2026, and is available only in the United States for users 13 and older. Gift card purchases from third-party retailers and Apple stores are excluded from the offer.

After the free period ends, Apple Music automatically renews at $10.99 per month unless canceled. Users can manage their subscription through the Apple Account section at the top of iPhone's Settings app menu (then tap Payment & Shipping ➝ Add Money to Apple Account). To avoid being charged, users must cancel at least one day before renewal.

The offer, which has yet to go live, will be limited to one per Apple Account and cannot be combined with other Apple Music promotions.