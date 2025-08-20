Google Beats Apple to Satellite Connectivity With Pixel Watch 4

Along with new Pixel 10 smartphones, Google is debuting updated Pixel Buds 2a and a new Pixel Watch 4 with some unique features.



Google says that the Pixel Watch 4 is the biggest update to the Pixel Watch so far. The device has been redesigned with a domed 360 display, and Google beat Apple to a smartwatch with satellite connectivity.

The domed display is physically curved, a change that Google says provides a 10 percent larger active display area and 16 percent smaller bezels, plus 50 percent improved performance in sunlight. There's a stronger haptic engine for better physical feedback, and the battery is able to last for up to 30 hours on the 41mm watch and up to 40 hours on the 45mm watch. Google is using a Snapdragon W5 chip inside and an ML-powered co-processor.



Google says that the display and the battery can be replaced, significantly improving repairability. There's a custom Gorilla Glass display cover, and the watch itself is made from aluminum.

The LTE version of the Pixel Watch 4 offers emergency satellite support so users can get help even when there's no Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity available. Rumors suggest that Apple is planning to add this same functionality to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 that's coming in September.

Sleep tracking is more accurate, there's a better skin temperature sensor, and dual-frequency GPS allows for more accurate route tracking. Google even mimicked Apple's Workout Buddy, introducing a personal AI health coach that's powered by Gemini. It offers proactive fitness and sleep coaching, along with on-demand guidance. Pricing for the Pixel Watch 4 starts at $349.



At $129, Pixel Buds 2a are priced lower than Apple's ANC AirPods but they still offer premium features. These are the first earbuds in Google's A-series to feature Active Noise Cancellation, and Google says that sound quality has been improved with a custom-designed speaker driver and high-frequency chamber. Battery life has been extended, and Gemini AI is available when the earbuds are paired with a Pixel smartphone.

The Pixel Buds 2a are designed to be lighter and more comfortable than prior-generation models, with an in-ear fit and no protruding stem. Google added a twist-to-adjust stabilization feature for a tighter fit, and there's IP54 water and sweat resistance.

Google is also adding new features to its $229 Pixel Buds Pro 2, which launched last year. The earbuds are getting functionality that's directly copied from the AirPods, including Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection. Adaptive Audio adjusts sound level to the wearer's surroundings to let key noises come through, while Loud Noise Protection protects hearing when there's a sudden loud sound.

The Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Watch 4 can be pre-ordered from Google's website.